LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A mobile vaccination clinic will start visiting Los Angeles schools Monday in the push to get more students vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic started the morning out at Woodrow Wilson Senior High school, where about 20 people had signed up for appointments. However, the clinic may linger at the El Sereno campus to accommodate walk-ins.

The clinic is also scheduled to make stops at Eagle Rock and San Fernando high schools.

Students 12 to 15 years old must have an adult with them in order to get the shot. But 16- and 17-year-olds can just get a signed consent form in order to get vaccinated.

“My whole childhood, there have been vaccines and stuff like that. It doesn’t like bother me or anything, I’m not afraid of it,” student Stacy Rubio said after receiving her shot.

The clinics will be distributing Pfizer shots, which is two doses, because it is the only vaccination that is approved through an emergency use authorization for children 12 years and older. The clinic is also open to LAUSD teachers and staff, who are required to be vaccinated by Oct. 15.

Dr. Smita Mahotra, LAUSD’s medical director, urged parents to get their children vaccinated in order to decrease the risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

“Getting vaccinated decreases the risk of new variants from emerging,” she said. “And so if we are going to get to the other side of this pandemic, we have to get more people vaccinated, including our teens and children.”