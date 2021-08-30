SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed a strike team consisting of five fire engines and a battalion chief to assist with the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe.
Roadways leading out of South Lake Tahoe were clogged with traffic Monday as hundreds of residents evacuated their homes in the Tahoe Basin.
The massive Caldor Fire continues to rage in Northern California, burning more than 177,000 acres and forcing one hospital there to begin evacuating patients.
“Today has been a rough day. There are no bones about it,” Jeff Marsolais, the supervisor of El Dorado National Forest, told reporters Sunday. “I think the team is doing an excellent job of trying to stay in front of a very evolving fire. Today, it let loose.”