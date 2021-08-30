ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CBSLA) — Several campgrounds in the Angeles National Forest will be closed until further notice due to a lack of trash service.
Just ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, forest officials said Horse Flats, Bandido, Coulter Group, Meadow Group, Chilao-Little Pine, Chilao-Manzanita, and Monte Cristo campgrounds would be closed and group campground reservations would be canceled.
The closures are due to a lack of trash service, according to the U.S. Forest Service, which says they are trying to restore service as soon as possible.
People visiting those areas were urged to take all their trash with them, especially to keep from attracting bears.
A large portion of the Angeles National Forest, including areas bordering several of the closed campgrounds, remains off limits to visitors because they were heavily burned by last year’s Bobcat Fire.