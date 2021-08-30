RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
WILDOMAR (CBSLA) – Crews continued to battle the Chaparral Fire near the La Cresta community in Riverside County on Sunday. As of 8:53pm, it has burned 1,500 acres and is 13% contained.

The blaze started Saturday around 12:38 p.m. near the Cleveland National Forest, according to Riverside County officials. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and two structures have been destroyed.

In addition to 150 firefighters from Riverside and San Diego counties, crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Murrieta, Hemet and Corona joined the firefight on the ground, along with four air tankers in the sky.

Smoke from the fire could be seen in Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Evacuation orders remain in place for those north of the Tenaja Truck Trail, south of Calle Cielo, east of Calle Collado and west of Calle Be
Bietol and an evacuation warning is in place for residents north of Tenaja Road, west of Calle Pino/Gallop Lane, south of Hombre Lane and west of Cleveland National Forest Road.

Click Here For An Evacuation Map

A smoke advisory was also issued by the South Coast AQMD, due to the fire.

An evacuation center was set up at Murrieta High School for residents.

Small animals are being accepted at Animal Friends of the Valley located at 33751 Mission Trail in Wildomar. Large Animals are being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter located at 581 S. Grandi in San Jacinto.