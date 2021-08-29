PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A woman’s body was found on Will Rodgers State Beach early Sunday, authorities said.
The discovery was made just after 12:30 a.m. near the shoreline near Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon Road.READ MORE: 'We Wanted To Honor This Man's Memory': Tribute Held For Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui Killed In Kabul
Firefighters said the deceased woman was nude and located near the tide.READ MORE: Average US Price Of Gas Drops 2 Cents Per Gallon To $3.23
Her cause of death was not immediately known.MORE NEWS: 'Unruly Behavior Doesn't Fly,' FAA Warns In New Public Service Announcement
An investigation is underway.