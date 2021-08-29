RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A woman’s body was found on Will Rodgers State Beach early Sunday, authorities said.

The discovery was made just after 12:30 a.m. near the shoreline near Pacific Coast Highway and Temescal Canyon Road.

Firefighters said the deceased woman was nude and located near the tide.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.

An investigation is underway.