NORCO (CBSLA) — A tribute was being held Sunday for Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae’Lee Grant Nikoui of Norco, one of thirteen U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport last week.
Mourners gathered at the American Legion Post 328 where a pancake breakfast was being held in Nikoui's honor and would be followed by a walk to Pumpkin Rock. Such followed other tributes that have occurred in his honor, including a procession by the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station and Riverside County Fire personnel and presentation of the American flag to the Nikoui's family.
Nikoui, 20, died on Thursday. He graduated from Norco High in 2019.
"We wanted to honor this man's memory because my dad was in the Marines for 13 years," said Francesca Maddock, who attended the breakfast in honor of Nikoui. "We wanted to do whatever we could to support him."
Two other young men from the Inland Empire were killed in twin airport bombings in Kabul, including Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga and Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio. A fourth California servicemember, Sgt. Nicole Gee of Sacramento, was also killed in the attack. All were assisting with evacuations.