CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A 5-year-old boy was attacked by a mountain lion in a Calabasas neighborhood when his mother intervened to save him.
"The commotion caused by the attack and the boy's screaming alerted the mom who was inside. She ran outside and immediately started striking and punching at the lion and managed to fend the lion off her son," said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "This mom's an absolute hero who saved her son's life, there's no question about it."
The boy was playing near a tree near his home when he was attacked, officials with the California Fish and Wildlife Department said.
He was injured in his head, neck, upper torso and was recovering at the Children’s Hospital in L.A.
The mountain lion that attacked him was a kitten from lion P54, that was born in October.
According to experts, the attack likely happened because the boy is small and at that age, the mountain lion is still learning how to hunt and fend for themselves.