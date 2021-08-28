POMONA (CBSLA) – Thirty-one people were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license and nine vehicles were towed by Pomona police Saturday during a driving under the influence and drivers license checkpoint in Pomona.
The checkpoint was held between 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday near Garey and Monterey avenues, said the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect to pay approximately $13,500 in fines.