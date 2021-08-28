NEAR MURRIETA (CBSLA) — Crews were battling the Chaparral Fire in Tenaja near Murrieta on Saturday, authorities said.READ MORE: Mandatory Evacuations Issued As Roadside Fire Scorches San Bernardino
The blaze, which started around 12:28 p.m., had burned 450 acres with zero containment near the Cleveland National Forest, according to Riverside County officials.
#ChaparralFIRE 🎥 credit Mike Nelson pic.twitter.com/LcUwTDarV6
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 28, 2021
Evacuation orders were placed for residents North of Tenaja Truck Rd, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado and West of Calle Be Bietol.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)