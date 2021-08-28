CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
NEAR MURRIETA (CBSLA) — Crews were battling the Chaparral Fire in Tenaja near Murrieta on Saturday, authorities said.

The blaze, which started around 12:28 p.m., had burned 450 acres with zero containment near the Cleveland National Forest, according to Riverside County officials.

Evacuation orders were placed for residents North of Tenaja Truck Rd, South of Calle Cielo, East of Calle Collado and West of Calle Be Bietol.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 