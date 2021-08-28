GLENDALE (CBSLA) — The westbound Ventura (134) Freeway near Harvey Road and the 2 Freeway in Glendale was shut down for authorities to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the location, the California Highway Patrol reports.
Officers were called to the area for a report of a white sedan blocking lanes, stopped on the transition road from the southbound 2 Freeway to the 134 Freeway east, which forced them to shut it down.
CHP said the suspect, an unnamed woman, was holding a gun in each hand when she was told to drop them and refused, which prompted the shooting.
The lanes at 134 Freeway and Harvey were shut down after the woman went over the side of the overpass.
“For reasons that yet to be determined and investigated, the suspect topples over the overcross onto the westbound 134 Freeway,” said CHP Officer Chris Baldonado. “Our units responded to that new location and rendered aid immediately.”
The incident, which happened around 9 a.m., was still causing a backup in the area around 6:30 p.m. People could be seen getting out of their cars Saturday morning on the freeway.
The woman was transported to the hospital for her injuries. There is no word yet on her condition.