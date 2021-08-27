MISSION VIEJO (CBSLA) — Authorities need help finding a 15-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who may have been taken out of state by a man she was communicating with on the messaging application Discord.
Phoebe Carreon was last seen at Mission Viejo High School at about noon Thursday, getting into a rideshare vehicle with a man she met online, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Investigators discovered she had been communicating via Discord with the man, who traveled from Texas just to meet her.
Help us find 15-year-old Phoebe. She is believed to be with a 22-year-old man she met online. The man traveled from Texas to meet with Phoebe. We have established an incident management team and are actively working to bring her home. If you see her, please call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/7ePKa1v32F
— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 27, 2021
Phoebe is described as a 15-year-old Asian girl, 5-foot-3 and 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red dress with red and white stripes, white shoes, and carrying a black purse and a red and pink backpack. Phoebe has cerebral palsy and walks with a distinctive gait that authorities described as pigeon-toe from left to right.
The man she is believed to be with was identified as Nathan Williams. He is described as a 22-year-old Black man, 5-foot-9, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call 911, or submit an anonymous tip to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (1-855-847-6227).