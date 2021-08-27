LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Heat advisories will be in effect Friday in parts of the Southland, with temperatures potentially hitting triple digits.
The advisories will be in effect until 8 p.m. for the San Fernando Valley and the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.READ MORE: Norco Marine Kareem Nikoui, Coachella Valley Marine Hunter Lopez Killed In Kabul Attack
Temperatures are expected to range between 97 and 107 degrees in the San Fernando Valley.READ MORE: Crisis In Afghanistan: Community Honors Fallen Service Members At Camp Pendleton Memorial
In the mountains, highs of between 95 and 105 are forecast below 4,000 feet.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors — and that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.MORE NEWS: LAPD Releases Video Of Arrest Of NBA Player Jaxson Hayes In Woodland Hills
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)