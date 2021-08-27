LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men from Southern California were arrested Thursday for their part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

David Nicholas Dempsey, 34, of Van Nuys, was charged with the use of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of an official proceeding, and civil disorder, in addition to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Jeffrey Scott Brown, 54, of Santa Ana, was charged with inflicting bodily injury on officers, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Both men, who federal prosecutors say were part of the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 in order to disrupt the counting of electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, made their first court appearance in the Central District of California Thursday.

Federal prosecutors say Dempsey wore an American flag gaiter covering most of his face, a dark helmet, goggles, and a black shirt when he was seen in several photos and videos using a crutch and a metal pole as a bludgeoning weapon or projectile against law enforcement officers who were protecting the tunnel in front of the Capitol’s West Terrace entrance. In other video footage, Dempsey is seen spraying officers with what prosecutors say appears to be a type of tear gas.

Brown was part of the crowd entering the tunnel at the lower West Terrace, according to prosecutors. He was seen in video receiving a can of spray from another rioter, then pointing it at the police defensive line and deploying it for several seconds in the direction of the officers, prosecutors said. He is also believed to have been part of the “pushing action against officers” who were trying to restrict access to the Capitol.

Since the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the Department of Justice says more than 570 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states.