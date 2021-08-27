CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (CBSLA) — There was a growing memorial outside Camp Pendleton for the American service members killed by suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.
A steady stream of mourners have been dropping off flowers and cards near the base’s main gate in San Diego County, some visiting from near and far.
“Our whole family and military community is very deeply saddened,” said one military spouse whose family has lived on the base for seven years. “My friend’s husband had to go and talk to some families last night who had lost their spouse, their father, brother. We’re shocked. We’re saddened.”
Marine Corps veteran John Preiss also stopped by to pay his respects.
“I was stationed here at this base years ago and I have a connection to these Marines. It’s just tragic,” Preiss said.
The Marine public affairs office confirmed that the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment from Camp Pendleton and elements of Combat Logistics Regiment 1 based at Camp Pendleton were deployed to Kabul