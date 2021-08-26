LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — In celebration of National Dog Day Thursday, LA Animal Services will offer discounted dog and puppy adoptions this weekend.
People looking to adopt can visit LA Animal Services centers on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult dogs and puppies will be available for $20, excluding the $20 license fee. Adoption fees usually are$102 for dogs and $150 for puppies.
Cat and kitten adoption fees will also be waived thanks to a donation from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
People who don’t want to adopt a pet but are interested in supporting the Clear the Shelters campaign can make a donation to LA Animal Services at clearthesheltersfund.org. Hill’s Pet Nutrition will match donations of up to $50,000.
People can go to laanimalservices.com to see adoptable animals and find more information.
