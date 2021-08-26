LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – More than 39,000 counterfeit items – including fake Air Jordans and Chanel handbags — were seized from shipments at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport last month.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported Thursday that the items were seized from two separate shipments on July 19 and July 30.
CBP officers and Homeland Security Investigations agents found fake sandals, sneakers, hats, wallets, backpacks, mobile phone cases and belts bearing the logos including Gucci, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Yeezy, Versace, Fendi, Balenciaga, Burberry, Chrome Hearts and Nike.
According to CBP, if the items were genuine they would hold a value of over $53.7 million.
“The size of these fraudulent shipments clearly demonstrates the greed and risks transnational criminal organizations are willing to take in order to increase their illicit profits,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP director of field Operations in Los Angeles. “CBP officers remain vigilant, committed, and focused on disrupting these smuggling operations.”
In February, more than 3,700 counterfeit bottles of perfume were also seized at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport.