SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (CBSLA) – The Torrance All-Stars will look to advance to the finals of their bracket in the Little League World Series Wednesday when they take on Sioux Falls (South Dakota).
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Pacific time.READ MORE: Body Of WWII Pilot Flown Back To LA 77 Years After Being Killed In Action
The winner will play in the Tom Seaver Bracket championship game Saturday, while the loser will play in an elimination bracket game Thursday. The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to Saturday’s championship game, while the loser will be eliminated.
Torrance is within three victories of becoming the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963, when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.
Torrance is 2-0 in the tournament so far, cruising to two easy victories. In its opener last Friday, it defeated North Manchester – Hooksett (New Hampshire) 10-2. On Sunday, it blanketed West Side Little League (Hamilton, Ohio) 9-0.READ MORE: Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Ontario Field
Two watch parties are scheduled. One will take place at Rizzo’s Pizza in Lomita and another at Shakey’s Pizza in Torrance.
The LLWS this year was limited to only U.S. teams because of the coronavirus pandemic. Torrance is in the Tom Seaver bracket. The brackets were named for Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron, Hall of Famers who died in 2020 and 2021.
Torrance’s win Sunday also garnered a congratulations from the Los Angeles Dodgers on the big board in Dodger Stadium.
“Congratulations to the Torrance Little League Team for advancing to the semifinals of the Little League World Series with a 9-0 win over Ohio!” the Dodgers wrote.MORE NEWS: 4 Killed In 2 Separate Crashes On 101 Freeway In Goleta
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)