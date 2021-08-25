ONTARIO (CBSLA) – A small plane made a forced landing in an Ontario field Wednesday morning.
The Cessna single-engine aircraft made a hard landing sometime before 10 a.m. in the area of Ontario Ranch Road and Broadway Avenue.
According to Ontario police, the pilot was alert and received treatment at the scene. No homes were damaged and no bystanders were injured.
The investigation into the cause of the hard landing is underway. It’s unclear if the plane was carrying any passengers. The Ontario Fire Department also responded.
On Tuesday afternoon, two people were hurt after a small plane crash landed on a freeway in San Diego County.