BURBANK (CBSLA) — Disney Cruise Line will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for passengers sailing to The Bahamas next month.
"Beginning September 3 until November 1, The Bahamas will require that all passengers ages 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order for a ship to be allowed entry into any of its cruise ports, including private islands like Disney Castaway Cay," the company said.
“All guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to board the ship.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers people to be fully vaccinated 14 days after the final dose has been administered.
Guests must provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card to the Safe Passage by Inspire website no later than 24 hours before their sailing. Those who choose not to provide proof of vaccination will not be permitted to board the ship.
For those under the age of 12, proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to the sail date. They will also be required to undergo a second PCR COVID-19 test at the terminal prior to boarding.
Guests sailing to The Bahamas from September 3 to November 1 may modify their sail date or cancel their sailing without any cancellation fees.
More information can be found here.