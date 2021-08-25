ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An apartment resident was killed Tuesday after a fully-loaded dump truck crashed into a carport before striking two apartment buildings in Anaheim after veering off a ramp to the 57 Freeway.
Joshua Jones helped get the driver out moments after the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on the southbound freeway at Lincoln Avenue. He described the scary ordeal.
“The driver was in shock,” said Jones. “He was just blinking. He had blood running down his face.”
“I thought I was going to die with my mom,” said Natalie Pineda, one of the victims. “I heard the crash and I knew it was not an earthquake it was something real.”
The dump truck slammed into a vehicle that was stopped on the off-ramp and then careened off the freeway striking two more vehicles.
"I was worried for the people who live underneath us as well," said Pineda.
The dump truck then crashed through a carport before hitting one of the apartment buildings and then hitting a second building, CHP Officer Florentino Olivera said.
The truck smashed into a resident of the second apartment building, killing the occupant, Olivera said.
The dump truck driver was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, and the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the series of collisions was also taken to an area hospital to be examined for a complaint of pain, Olivera said.
A Sigalert was issued at 1:06 p.m.
