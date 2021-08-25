LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amtrak announced Wednesday that passengers will be required to make reservations for Pacific Surfliner trains from Sept. 3-7 to safely manage capacity.
Amtrak expects Labor Day weekend to be busier than normal.
Additional train cars, traveling through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, will be added when possible, according to a statement from the transportation agency.
More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand.
The Rail 2 Rail program will be suspended from Sept. 3- 7 and resume on Sept. 8.
Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip.
All customers and employees must wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose at all times while onboard and in stations.
For the latest information, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com/schedules.
