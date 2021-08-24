DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Air pollution regulators issued an advisory through at least Thursday morning, as winds are expected to bring smoke from massive wildfires burning in northern and central California.
"While smoke will be present in the upper atmosphere across the region, the greatest impacts on surface air quality are expected in mountain areas and (the) Coachella Valley," the South Coast Air Quality Management District said.
According to AQMD officials, the Air Quality Index may reach unhealthy levels in the East San Gabriel Valley and San Gabriel Mountains, the Pomona-Walnut Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley.
Breathing in fine particulate matter can lead to a wide variety of cardiovascular and respiratory health effects such as heart attacks, asthma aggravation, decreased lung function, coughing or difficulty breathing and may lead to premature death in people with heart or lung disease.READ MORE: Newport Beach City Council Debates School Mask Mandate
The AQMD advises people to close all windows and doors and run an air conditioner and/or an air purifier. I
People should also avoid burning wood in a fireplace or firepit, minimize sources of indoor air pollution such as candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling, and limit the use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment.
For more information, visit www.aqmd.gov/.
