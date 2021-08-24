LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kanye West’s nickname might end up being the only name the rapper goes by.
West filed court documents on Tuesday to legally change his name to “Ye,” without a middle or last name. Currently, his full name is Kanye Omari West.
The documents cite “personal reasons” for the name change petition. A judge must approve it before it becomes official.
West signaled that he wanted the change in 2018, saying on Twitter, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”
