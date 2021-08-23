LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — A man was killed and a woman was critically hurt when a Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Los Feliz Sunday evening.
The crash occurred in the 1800 block of North Vermont Avenue, near Franklin Avenue, at 8:11 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
A Corvette carrying three people traveling north on Vermont Avenue collided with several parked cars, according to Los Angeles police.
A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the Corvette died at the scene, the fire department said. He was not immediately identified.
An 18-year-old woman also riding in the Corvette was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.
The driver, a man in his early 20s, was also hurt but was treated and released at the scene, police said.
The cause and circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word regarding whether drugs or alcohol were factors.