LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, shared a tribute on Instagram on Monday, honoring what would have been the star’s 43rd birthday.
“Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43,” she wrote on Instagram in a post that translates to, “I love you forever. Eternal love.”
The NBA star was killed on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.
The couple also had three other children, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.
Natalia shared a throwback photo of her and her father in honor of his birthday.