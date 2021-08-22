RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the PGA Tour announced Sunday that the final round of The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, will be played without spectators on the course due to inclement weather related to tropical storm Henri.

According to a press release, the golf course received more than 6 inches of rain from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, leaving many cart paths and spectator walkways impassible. Another 1-2 inches of rain is also expected overnight and throughout Monday, including a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 21: A flag blows in the breeze held by a caddie on the 14th green as the NYC skyline is seen in the distance during the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, at Liberty National Golf Club on August 21, 2021 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Officials said they determined that having the final round without spectators onsite “would be the safest path moving forward.”

Fans with tickets to The Northern Trust will be refunded via their method of purchase, the press release said, with refunds granted to the original purchaser only. Those who had transferred tickets or bought tickets through a secondary market will need to contact the original purchaser to get their refund.

Live coverage of the final will air on CBS Sports  and Paramount+, the Golf Channel, CBSSports.com and PGATOUR.com. With the changing weather conditions, specific timing and and distribution platforms will be announced tomorrow.

Final-round play begins at 7:30 a.m., with golfers competing in threesomes off the number 1 and 10 tees.