COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting in Compton that left a man in critical condition.
The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of E. Alondra Boulevard.
It was there that authorities responded and located a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Deputies are asking for the public’s help as they investigate. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.