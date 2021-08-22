INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the San Francisco 49ers in its first official home game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday.
COVID-19 protocols will be enforced inside the stadium including requiring attendees wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and completion of a verbal attestation.READ MORE: Man In Critical Condition After Shooting In Compton
The attestation will require that attendees either communicate that the COVID-19 vaccination has been completed at least 14 days before attending the event or that the attendee received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending the event (if not fully vaccinated). Those who are feeling sick or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 are asked to stay home.
SoFi Stadium seats 72,000 on a 300-acre lot and was built in a pit 100-feet deep due to airport restrictions. The stadium also features a two-story high store featuring game day goods and exclusive merchandise.READ MORE: Man Shot To Death In Azusa
“The equipment room, it’s over 7,000-square-feet, two stories, it will be completely Chargers. We have a lot of exclusive merchandise that is only available at the team store. It is not available online or anywhere else so I would recommend going to the team store. You can pick up a jersey of your favorite player, you can get custom jerseys on the spot as well as exclusive Chargers merchadise,” said Patrick Arthur, who works for the Chargers’ marketing team.
Only clear bags will be allowed in the stadium, which is also paperless. Attendees are asked to bring a credit card for payments inside the stadium.MORE NEWS: Fans At Rams Game Told They Have To Wear Masks In SoFi Stadium
Kick-off is at 4:30 p.m.