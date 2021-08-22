INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The Chargers faced off with the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game at SoFi Stadium Sunday, but despite the 15-10 loss and new COVID-19 safety restrictions, fans said they were just excited to watch the Bolts play in person.

The Bolt Family is certainly excited, but some said that they still feel a little new to Los Angeles.

“It’s amazing, but I don’t think the City of LA will accept it yet because we’re from San Diego,” said Joe Kelly, who is hopeful his team will bring a Super Bowl to LA to the new stadium in 2022. “We’re going to bring one back to LA before the Rams do. You heard it here first, we’ll bring one home before the Rams.”

Tens of thousands of fans headed to Inglewood to watch the game, and anywhere there are more than 10,000 people, LA County requires people to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. The new guidelines apply to both indoor and outdoor venues.

“We’ve got to respect it. If they say wear a mask, we’ll wear a mask,” a Chargers fan, who went only by Danny, said.

The massive 360 degree, 4k infinity screen reminded fans to keep their masks on, though they may be removed to eat or drink.

For some fans, it was a small price to pay to watch their team play football.

“I wear a mask everyday. Chargers, bolt up!” said a woman who only gave the name Denise.

The mask mandate returned from one weekend to the next at SoFi Stadium and officials say other COVID restrictions could still change based on a rise or decline in cases.