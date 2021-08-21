RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
AZUSA (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death in Azusa Saturday evening.

The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. at Third Street and North San Gabriel Boulevard, according to Lt. Calderaro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, whose name and age were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 