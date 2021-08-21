SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in South Los Angeles where a male victim was killed and a woman wounded.
The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Denver Avenue and 66th Street.
It's unclear what lead to the shooting.
The male victim was declared dead and the woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.