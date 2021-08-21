RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Double Shooting, KCAL9, South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in South Los Angeles where a male victim was killed and a woman wounded.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. near Denver Avenue and 66th Street.

READ MORE: Lamborghini Crash In Hollywood Injures 3, With Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

READ MORE: OC Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Suspect In John Wayne Airport Security Breach

The male victim was declared dead and the woman was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

MORE NEWS: Powerful Waves Continue To Batter Southern California Beaches, Creating Dangerous Conditions In Some Spots

 