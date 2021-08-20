LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ten new mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County, officials announced Friday.
According to the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District samples collected from Downey, downtown Los Angeles, Mission Hills, Norwalk, Woodland Hills and Valley Glen tested positive for the virus.
The additional positive samples bring this year's total to 19 cases within its service area.
To date this year, there have been 15 West Nile virus human cases reported in California, one of which was identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
GLACVCD encourage residents to take an active role in reducing the WNV threat in their neighborhoods by:
- eliminating standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week;
- ensuring that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained;
- changing the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly;
- requesting mosquitofish from the local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds;
- wearing EPA-approved and CDC-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present;
- reporting neglected (green) swimming pools to the vector control district; and
- sharing this information with others to decrease mosquito populations.
More recommended solutions and a list of resources can be found at tiptosstakeaction.org.