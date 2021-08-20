LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Entering the ocean could be particularly treacherous this weekend due to a strong swell that’ll continue through Saturday night while causing rip currents.
A “beach hazards statement” issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the Los Angeles County coastline and through 10 p.m. in Orange County.READ MORE: Proposition 22, The Gig Worker Exemption For Ride Share And Food Delivery Drivers, Is Ruled Unconstitutional
“A moderate, long-period south swell will bring elevated surf and large breaking waves to coastal areas through Saturday evening,” according to the NWS.
“Surf will average 5 to 8 feet on the Central Coast and 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet across Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including Catalina Island. Surf will be highest on exposed south-facing beaches.”READ MORE: LA County Reports 3,361 New COVID-19 Infections, 1,786 Hospitalizations And 31 Deaths, Including a Teen
In Orange County, waves 4 to 6 feet were expected Friday, with local sets up to 8 feet. Surf on Saturday is expected to range from 4 to 6 feet. Southwest-facing beaches will experience the highest surf.
Forecasters warned swimmers of dangerous rip currents, which “can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.”
The NWS also warned of large breaking waves that could knock people off rocks and jetties.MORE NEWS: Who Is John Cox?
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)