LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A security guard has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a homeless man outside a 7-Eleven store in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Panorama City Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at 2:52 p.m. outside a 7-Eleven at Van Nuys Boulevard and Arminta Street.
According to Los Angeles police, a security guard shot a homeless man, who died at the scene. The victim was not immediately identified.
The security guard was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was also not identified.
The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.