BURBANK (CBSLA) — Travelers were urged to check with their airlines for possible delays after a problem shut down a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport Friday morning.
A departure runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport was closed after a problem shut down a runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport Friday morning.

A departure runway at Hollywood Burbank Airport was closed after a plane that was being towed clipped the wing of a parked plane. According to airport officials, an American Airlines plane in Terminal B was being towed to Terminal A.
During that process, it clipped its wing with a parked Alaska Airlines plane.
There were no passengers on the American Airlines plane at the time, but its crew was already on board. No injuries were reported.
Expect delays in flight departures and arrivals due to temporary closure of Runway 15/33.
Both planes have been grounded and Runway 15, a departure runway, has been shut down. Airport officials say they are waiting on clearance from the FAA to resume service for operations.
And even though Runway 15 is closed, airport officials say most departures are happening on Runway 8.