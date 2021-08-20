LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Port of Long Beach Friday announced the completion of the Long Beach Container Terminal at Middle Harbor.
The terminal is being called one of the most technologically advanced cargo facilities in the world.
It’s equipped with nearly all-electric and zero-emissions equipment.
"We are proud to have one of the greenest ports in America in the Port of Long Beach," said Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia. "The completion of this new terminal is a testament to our city's continued commitment to sustainability and green technology."
The $1.493 billion project started in May of 2011.
The third phase of completion grows the terminal to 300 acres. Another three acres will be added in 2025 with the opening of the North Gate Expansion.
