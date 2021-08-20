PASADENA (CBSLA) — A large bear has been spotted at a home in Pasadena, not far from the Eaton Canyon area.
Pasadena police issued a warning at about 11:20 a.m. Friday that a bear had been spotted in the 3200 block of Mataro Street, near Santa Paula.
People were urged to avoid the area, and police said Fish & Game is en route to the area.
Sky 9 spotted the bear in the bed of a raised planter, underneath a large tree, in the backyard of a home.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.