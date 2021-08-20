INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The first 75 people to get vaccinated against COVID- 19 this weekend outside of SoFi Stadium will receive a pair of tickets to the Chargers pre-season game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The state Department of Public Health will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the American Airlines plaza outside the stadium.READ MORE: Nearly $2 Million Settlement Reached With Sally Beauty Supply Stores In Hazardous Waste Disposal Case
The first 75 people to get a shot will receive a pair of tickets for the 4:30 p.m. game. Chargers merchandise will also be available for people who get vaccinated, according to CDPH.READ MORE: Large Bear Spotted In Backyard Of Pasadena Home
The pop-up event is part of the state’s “Let’s Get to Immunity” vaccination campaign.MORE NEWS: Mask Mandate Reinstated For Ventura County's Courthouses
