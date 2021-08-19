BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A caregiver working at a Buena Park residential care facility was arrested on suspicion of using a stun-gun on three patients he was tasked with caring for, and police believe he may have more victims.
Timothy Jay Tovera was arrested Monday after admitting to detectives that he had used an electrical stun-gun on three women he had been caring for, according to the Buena Park police.
Police say they were called to Steadfast Residential Care Facility, 6052 Western Ave., on Aug. 4 for an assault investigation. At the facility, the officers found three elderly and special needs patients with visible injuries from the use of a stun gun.
Tovera's state license is currently in the process of being revoked, police said.
Tovera has been employed at other care facilities, and investigators are looking into whether there may be more victims. Anyone with information about Tovera can call the Buena Park Police Department at (714) 562-3901.