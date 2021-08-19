LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nine Inch Nails announced Thursday the band has canceled the remainder of its 2021 tour.
"It is with great regret that we are cancelling all nin appearances for the remainder of this year," the band wrote in a statement.
Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw
The band continued, “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet.”
The band continued, "We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right."
