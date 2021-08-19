MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A fire damaged three homes in Monrovia early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex.
The blaze broke out in the 200 block of West Walnut Avenue a little before 2:30 a.m.
Video from the scene showed flames torching one of the homes and burning through a power line, which prompted the evacuation of the apartment complex.
Monrovia Fire & Rescue crews responded.
"When I came out the door I saw flames on the garage next door, it was completely engulfed in flames, and I looked over at the house in the back and it was starting to catch on fire as well," neighbor Edler Butler told CBSLA.
There were no reported injuries. The extent of the damage to the burned homes was unclear. The cause is under investigation.