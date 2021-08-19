CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL9, Los Angeles News, Monrovia

MONROVIA (CBSLA) – A fire damaged three homes in Monrovia early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex.

Aug. 19, 2021. (credit: Jarod Coleman)

The blaze broke out in the 200 block of West Walnut Avenue a little before 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Return To Class Brings Additional Challenges For Youth In Foster Care

Video from the scene showed flames torching one of the homes and burning through a power line, which prompted the evacuation of the apartment complex.

READ MORE: Culver City Unified To Require Students 12 And Older To Get COVID Vaccine

Monrovia Fire & Rescue crews responded.

“When I came out the door I saw flames on the garage next door, it was completely engulfed in flames, and I looked over at the house in the back and it was starting to catch on fire as well,” neighbor Edler Butler told CBSLA.

MORE NEWS: Brush Fire Explodes Near Lake Isabella In Kern County

Aug. 19, 2021. (CBSLA)

There were no reported injuries. The extent of the damage to the burned homes was unclear. The cause is under investigation.