BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed two men in Bellflower Wednesday night.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 17300 block of Ardmore Avenue at 9:52 p.m. to find two men in a driveway with gunshot wounds.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.
There was no motive and no word on whether the killings were gang related.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500.