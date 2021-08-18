ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Walt Disney Co. Wednesday announced plans to launch new mobile apps allowing visitors to pay extra to skip the lines, the Los Angeles Times reported.
According to the Times, the new apps are called the Disney Genie and Genie+ and will launch this fall at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and Walt Disney World.
“We’ve made significant investments in this new technology, which guides you through our theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines,” the company said.
The apps will replace Disneyland’s free FastPass and the $20 per day MaxPass.