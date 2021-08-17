LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A San Diego woman told a judge that what started as consensual sex with Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer turned violent during a Monday hearing in her request to extend a temporary restraining order against him.
The woman is seeking a five-year extension of a temporary restraining order against Bauer. Pasadena police confirmed they are also investigating assault allegations against the pitcher.READ MORE: CBS News Poll: Is The California Dream Still Alive?
She testified that she had wanted to date Bauer since seeing him pitch during spring training.
She has accused Bauer of putting his fingers down her throat, wrapping her hair around her neck, and choking her until she was unconscious during an April 21 encounter, according to court papers. She testified that in another encounter on May 16, which is the subject of the Pasadena police investigation, Bauer again choked her until she was unconscious, then woke up to him repeatedly punching her in the head.READ MORE: Metro Board Considers Declaring Water Supply Alert as Drought Worsens
Her attorney said she was left with welts, bruises and rectal bleeding.
In his defense, Bauer’s attorney quoted text messages that she says shows the woman didn’t complain about the encounter, and appeared to be looking forward to seeing him again.MORE NEWS: Pantages Theatre Reopens For First Time In 17 Months With ‘Hamilton’
Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in February, but remains on administrative leave.