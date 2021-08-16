NEAR CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A search was underway in Pyramid Lake where a person reportedly went overboard from a vessel late Monday morning.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department divers were searching the water for a woman said to be in her 20s near the 43100 block of North Pyramid Lake Road north of Castaic.
Deputies were flagged about the missing woman and were called in. Los Angeles County Fire was also helping to find her.
Authorities were calling the operation the "Pyramid Incident."