LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New York real estate scion Robert Durst testified Monday that he sent police a letter letting them know about a cadaver inside Susan Berman’s Benedict Canyon home after finding her body there in December of 2000.
Durst said he unsuccessfully dialed 9-1-1 from a dead landline phone, then drove to a payphone.READ MORE: South LA Families Impacted By Fireworks Blast Rally Outside City Hall
He said he then decided not to call the police because he feared his voice would be recognized and did not want to give them his name. Durst said he then sent Beverly Hills Police the letter.
“Did you write that letter?” Durst’s lead attorney, Dick DeGuerin, asked his client.READ MORE: Southern California Locals React To Crisis In Afghanistan, Give Assistance Overseas
“Yes, I did,” Durst responded.
“Did you lie about it for years?” DeGuerin asked.
Durst responded that he had lied about it because “it’s a very difficult thing to believe” that he wrote it but “did not kill Susan Berman.”MORE NEWS: LA Phil Requires Full Vaccination At Walt Disney Concert Hall
He denies killing Berman saying he had no reason to kill his longtime friend.