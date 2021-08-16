RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a fatal street racing crash that killed a teenage girl.
Gabriel Martinez, 17, was killed Sunday night when her Ford Mustang slammed into a tree on Magnolia Avenue near Jones Avenue in Riverside, the Riverside Police Department said.
Police said witnesses reported seeing the recent high school graduate's mustang engaged in a street race with a Chevrolet Camaro just minutes before and that the camaro cut her off, causing her to crash.
Martinez’s aunt said the whole family was proud of her for becoming a certified nursing assistant at such a young age. They are urging other young people not to race.
"It's not worth it," said Debbie Ybarra, Martinez's aunt. "To lose a loved one like this due to racing. Just slow down, that's all. Don't do this. It hurts a lot of families."
Officers said the driver of the 2011 dark-colored camaro left the scene. If you know anything that could help investigators in this case, call the Riverside Police Department.