LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers will hold a mobile coronavirus vaccination clinic during their seven-game homestand that begins Monday evening.
Ticketholders who receive their vaccines at the clinic, located on the Left Field Reserve level, will receive a voucher for two tickets to a 2021 home game.
During the past five homestands, more than 1,700 fans have been vaccinated at Dodger Stadium, a team official said.
At Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night.
The national anthem will be sung by Gabrielle Ruiz, best known for her role in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Cristo Fernandez, who plays Dani Rojas in "Ted Lasso."
