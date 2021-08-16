INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A brawl broke out at Saturday night’s game between the Chargers and the Rams, prompting questions about the presence of security at the SoFi Stadium.
It's unclear when during the game the fight occurred, but it appeared to take place in the stands behind one of the goal posts. Saturday's game was the first at SoFi Stadium to allow fans in the stands.
Several videos posted to social media captured a fan in a white Aaron Donald Chargers jersey arguing with another group of fans wearing both Rams and Chargers gear. Another video captured a woman throwing a cup of soda, setting off the brawl.
Two fights appeared to erupt – one involving the Rams and Chargers fans in the seats, and another between two men on the stairs. A woman who appeared to be a SoFi Stadium employee tried unsuccessfully to break up the fights, but was pushed away several times.
The Aaron Donald jersey was pulled off one fan, who appeared to have been beaten by several other men. He left the stands with a bloody face and a possible eye injury. The black shirt of one of the two men who fought on the stairs was torn in several places.
Video taken from further up in the stands showed two security officers arrive after the brawl ended.
It’s not clear at this time if the fans who were fighting have been identified, or if any arrests have been made.