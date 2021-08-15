EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a shooting death that occurred in broad daylight in the El Monte area.
The incident unfolded just after 12:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gilman Road.
When authorities arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.